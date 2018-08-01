Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will take on leaders St Helens in their opening Super 8s fixture on Friday, August 10.

It’s the toughest possible start for Simon Woolford’s fifth-placed side, who are bidding to make up a six-point gap on the top four.

But no-one will be relishing the prospect of facing the Giants right now, noting they have won nine of their last 10 matches as they’ve powered into the post-season competition.

It’s a 7.45pm kick-off at St Helens – one of four away ties for the Claret and Gold.

Their first home game is on Friday, August 17, against Hull FC (7.45), and then they take on Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s on Friday, August 31 (7.45).

The Giants’ final home game of the Super 8s is against Wigan Warriors on Friday, September 21, also with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Woolford’s men will round off the competition with a trip to France to face Catalans Dragons on Saturday, September 29 (6.15pm local time).

Full Super 8s fixtures for the Giants:

Friday, August 10 - St Helens away (7.45)

Friday, August 17 - Hull FC at home (7.45)

Friday, August 31 - Wakefield at home (7.45)

Friday, September 7 - Warrington away (7.45)

Friday, September 14 - Castleford away (7.45)

Friday, September 21 - Wigan at home (7.45)

Saturday, September 29 - Catalans away (6.15 local time).