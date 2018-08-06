Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coach Simon Woolford will leave no stone unturned this week to ensure Huddersfield Giants are fully prepared for Friday’s first Super 8s test against St Helens.

His work will include checking the fitness of in-form Aaron Murphy and Michael Lawrence , who were both forced off injured in the club’s last outing.

Woolford's squad now includes powerful prop forward Suaia Matigi, who has flown in for the Super 8s.

The Giants can expect some backlash following St Helens’ surprise 35-16 defeat to Catalans Dragons in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Saints were blown away in the early stages as Catalans raced into a big lead and, with the chance of a double now out of the window, Justin Holbrook and his players will be determined to make sure there are no more slip-ups.

They are handily placed to make the top four already, but that is of no concern to Woolford.

Ever since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium he has been keen to make sure the Giants focus only on themselves and maintaining the level of performance which has been unerringly on the up.

The Giants were excellent in their last outing, the 40-28 win over Wakefield Trinity which moved them up to fifth in the standings.

“I sort of expected to come here and get the team ready for the Middle 8s,” said Woolford, who has made a dramatic impact since taking charge.

“I thought if we were able to stay clear of the Middle 8s it was going to be a bonus for us, but as it’s turned out we did it with a game to spare and full credit to everyone involved.

“Being where we are, we can all be proud and now we can re-assess and look to go again.

“I certainly didn’t want to be going into the Middle 8s looking at the prospect of the Million Pound Game down the track.

“I said to the boys at the time, if we are in that game then I’m on the plane home – I don’t think I could stand it (all the tension).

“But thankfully we’ve got the job done and don’t have to worry about the Middle 8s. We can focus on t he Super 8s and get on with it.”