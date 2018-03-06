Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are looking to contest an RFL charge to ban forward Daniel Smith ahead of their Super League clash against Widnes on Friday.

Second rowers Smith and Wakefield Trinity’s Matty Ashurst were both handed one-match penalty notices for dangerous tackles during Trinity’s 22-4 win over the Giants on Sunday.

However, the Giants are looking to contest the notice, having viewed the video evidence.

“We can confirm Daniel has been charged, but we haven’t been given the official details yet,” said Giants head coach Rick Stone.

“We are assuming that it is for a tackle on Keegan Hirst, but the video we have had a look at is pretty inconclusive.

“When we know the details we will make a decision on whether to contest the charge.

“Firstly we need to know the grading that is being put on the incident, and then we have to look at whether Daniel has an early guilty plea as well.

“But the incident wasn’t penalised, the player didn’t stay down and it didn’t go on report, so it is something a little bit different.

"And if it is the incident we think it is we feel Hirst had lowered his body position going into the tackle.

"To be honest I didn’t notice it and there were perhaps a couple more incidents that might have brought a charge ahead of Daniel’s, but we will work from when we get official notification today and we will make a decision from there.”