Huddersfield Giants’ Super League match at Wakefield Trinity on Friday night has been postponed.

The match has been rescheduled for Belle Vue on Sunday at 3pm .

It has to be said, the weather forecast for tomorrow and Saturday is not encouraging – so keep your eyes peeled for further updates.

The match was due to be live on Sky TV, but they will now show Hull FC v Warrington Wolves tomorrow night.

Hull Kingston Rovers versus Castleford Tigers scheduled for tonight has been postponed, and further details on the date for the rearranged game will be confirmed in due course. There is no match on Sky tonight because of this postponement.

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons scheduled for tomorrow has also been postponed and is yet to be rearranged.

These decisions, made by Super League clubs and the Rugby Football League, have been made for the safety of players, staff and supporters.

The Giants have announced: “Tickets already purchased (for Wakefield) are still valid for the game on Sunday or if you require a refund please call 01484 484159.

“The coach (for supporters) will leave the stadium at 1pm and the bus station at 1.15pm.

“We do advise that you still check the website or social media before making the journey.

“Tickets and travel for this fixture will remain on sale until 5pm tomorrow (Friday March 2).”