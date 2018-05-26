Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield assistant Chris Thorman feels he is handing over a Giants team that is “in a much better place” after they recorded a fourth straight victory in front of their new coach.

Australian Simon Woolford arrived in the country on Friday morning and was in the stands to see his side come from behind in the second half to pick up a 24-16 win at Salford.

He will take over a team that has surged into the top eight in Super League after their miserable start to the campaign and is preparing for Thursday's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final at home to Catalans Dragons.

“It was doom and gloom at the club not that long ago but we are in a much better place now,” said Thorman.

“If there’s any habit you want to get into it’s winning.

“I am excited that Simon was here to see that performance and we provided cause for him to be positive. He seems like a good fella and has an educated rugby brain. He’s passionate and he cares.”

Salford led at the break through tries from Junior Sa’u and Niall Evalds while Darnell McIntosh crossed for Huddersfield.

But the Giants ran in tries from Daniel Smith, Jordan Turner and Kruise Leeming before Sa’u scored a late second for Salford.

Thorman added: “I was really disappointed with our first half. Salford had way more energy and way more intent and I was happy to be only four points down at half-time.

“The response in the second half was much better. At half-time we talked about effort and intent and there was a lot more energy from us in the second half.”

Salford have now lost their last five games in all competitions and coach Ian Watson was left lamenting his side’s second-half showing.

“Our attitude in the first half was there and we looked pretty dominant,” Watson said.

“Second half I thought we were awful. It was chalk and cheese. It’s not good enough from us as a group.

“You need to have some pride in your defence and dig in but the pressure is getting to us. We know how important it is to retain our Super League status.

“We need to be a lot better as a team in the little things. There is no consistency from us.

“We need the fans to be positive. It’s a challenging time.

“We’re not in a great situation but we need to adopt a siege mentality and work together.”