Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New head coach Simon Woolford says every ounce of energy must be channelled into ensuring Huddersfield Giants are fully primed for their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup test.

The Giants face Catalans Dragons at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night knowing a fifth successive victory in all competitions would take them into a semi-final shot at reaching Wembley.

That’s an enticing prospect for Woolford and his resurgent Giants squad, who have lifted themselves out of Super League’s bottom four, but the Aussie says no-one in the camp can afford to let their intensity slip as they prepare for the Cup clash.

And that includes himself.

While he arrived in England only on Friday, Woolford is focusing purely on the upcoming matches and will leave further moves on shaping the squad until the appropriate time.

The Giants have already snapped up the likes of Matty English, Innes and Louis Senior and Jon Luke Kirby on long-term deals, while the likes of Jake Mamo are coming out of contract with decisions to be made.

We can't be content with a four-match winning run says Huddersfied Giants coach Simon Woolford

Woolford says his only priority right now is to ensure the Giants are well prepared and raring to go come kick-off at 7.35pm on Thursday.

“Richard Thewlis, managing director has done a good job already with getting some of our younger lads signed up,” said Woolford, who watched the 24-16 win over Salford on Friday night.

“Having only just come into the country, my focus right now is to make sure things are right on the field and we continue to build on what’s been achieved over the last few weeks.

“I will sit down with Richard over the next two or three weeks and look at our retention and recruitment.

“We can deal with that after the Challenge Cup, because we have to make sure we put all our energy into that this week.”

Catalans Dragons have signed back-rower Kenny Edwards who was released by NRL side Parramatta Eels last week and faces a charge of driving on a suspended licence in Australia.

He was stood down by the Eels when they were made aware of the incident, with the New Zealander then requesting to be released from his contract.

He joins Catalans on an 18-month deal.

Last year the controversial 28-year-old was banned for seven weeks and fined after admitting common assault.

And in 2015, Edwards missed the entire season after taking a drug test on behalf of a teammate.

Although he has now relocated to Perpignan, he is still due to face a Sydney court over the latest charge, with his case adjourned until 10 July.

On his move to Catalans, Edwards told the club website: “Me and my family are really excited and looking forward to this new challenge in the South of France.

“I want to come out there and be the best I can be every day and help the team to win the club’s first trophy.”