Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is looking for his second win of the season against a Wakefield Trinity side who boast a 100 per cent record - and he is expecting a close contest.

The match in round four of Super League has been rearranged for Belle Vue on Sunday (3pm) after being postponed on Friday night.

Fans are asked to help clear snow at the ground from 10am on Saturday morning.

Stone has added Sam Wood to his 19 for the first time this season with Michael Lawrence and Shannon Wakeman both ruled out.

England winger Jermaine McGillvary makes a second start of the season and Jake Mamo will be a determined man, aiming to put some uncharacteristic mistakes behind him from the defeat by St Helens.

“We have had some close run games with Wakefield over recent seasons, both home and away,” said Stone.

“There has not been too much between the two teams in our games, but Wakefield have been building themselves a really formidable team over recent season.

“They are a really dangerous team in terms of what they can do on the attack, they have calmness in their halves and their outside backs can hurt any team.

“The forwards are impressive too and they can do a really good job, they carry the ball well and the team can score points quickly, so it will be interesting and we know that if we don’t play well against them we will get beat.”

Wakefield have impressed Stone as Trinity head coach Chris Chester has ensured his team have picked up the momentum they had last season when they finished in fifth place.

“They have started the season well, but at this stage of the season can’t always judge and I don’t concern myself too much with form early on,” said Stone.

“Until everyone has played everyone else you don’t really get a picture and it is then you can judge the form accurately.

“Wakefield are a really dangerous team who are prepared to play a bit of rugby and throw the ball around and they ask plenty of questions of you and provide a real challenge.

“They can be absolutely as good as any one in the competition, so we are looking forward to pitching up against them.

“But Wakefield will be confident having played three games and won them all, but we have to look to ourselves and try and play our game.”

Stone is determined that his side should make it two wins from four games and added: “For us we don’t want to come away from this round and be one win and three defeats in terms of results, and I just need my team to show they have that winning edge.

“It is an important game for both teams, but the situation we are in we probably need to prove to ourselves what we can do.

“Against St Helens we were lacking a bit in execution on attack, and we also conceded a few last play tries that we were pretty disappointed with as we let our concentration slip.

“We had lapses at crucial times which hurt us, but equally we competed hard against a good team and we know we don’t have to change too much to be successful over the next couple of game.

“We competed probably for 70 of the 80 minutes against Saints but five minutes or so either side of half-time where we conceded three tries and that was probably the difference in the game.

“We have a lot of young players and they are still understanding the process in that you have to concentrate hard for the full 80 minutes, and we need to understand as a group – both those on the field and those in the squad – that every play counts.

“We got hurt from some plays last week and we need to understand that everyone has to stay alive and defend what we have to defend and get the ball back.”

And Stone feels that there is plenty of progress for the Giants to make if they are to challenge in Super League this season.

“We have a little bit to go in terms of where we want to be as a Super League side, but the effort and intent in the squad in training over the past few weeks has been good,” explained Stone.

“We have got to match that on the field with better execution and being more clinical in the way we go about things and make sure we concentrate for the whole contest both offensively and defensively.

“There are plenty of signs in the work we are doing every week that we are heading in the right direction.

“We know there are things we need to look at and get right consistently, but first and foremost I am asking the team to bring some energy and effort to the games and ensure they compete for 80 minutes.

“At times we perhaps need to be a bit smarter and that would help us step up, but we go to Wakefield looking for two competition points which is the most important thing for us.”