Huddersfield Giants will definitely not be facing England wingman Ben Currie on Friday night.

England and Warrington are really sweating over the fitness of the second row forward .

Currie, who played more games for his country than for his club in 2017 after undergoing major knee surgery the previous October, limped out of Saturday’s 54-6 Challenge Cup win over Bradford and went for scans on Monday.

Wolves coach Steve Price confirmed it was an injury to the same knee but is still waiting to discover the extent of it.

“Ben will see a specialist on Thursday when we will know more,” said Price.

Currie, who made his England debut in the 2017 World Cup, is in coach Wayne Bennett’s elite performance squad and in line to play in the mid-season Test against New Zealand in Denver on June 23.

However, the player suggested on social media that he could be set for another lay-off.

“Just bought my Euro Millions tickets, feeling like I’m due some luck,” Currie tweeted.