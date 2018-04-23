Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While Huddersfield Giants are hoping to get a couple of key men back from injury for Friday’s trp to Warrington, the Wolves are wrestling with a new injury problem.

England international forward Ben Currie suffered another knee injury during his side’s 54-6 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup victory over Bradford.

Currie was forced to limp from the field in the first half after scoring two tries.

Coach Steve Price said: “We hope it’s not too serious but he will go for scans and we will know more then.”

As Currie seems certain to miss the clash with Chris Thorman’s side, who are still smarting from their 66-4 hammering at leaders St Helens, two of the Giants senior squad are on the verge of a return.

Full back Jake Mamo could well be in contention to play. He has been sidelined with hamstring trouble for the last six weeks.

And second rower Michael Lawrence could also be back in time to make the trip.

Both would be a boost to Thorman and the squad, who are second bottom of the table.

England winger Jermaine McGillvary is expected back in May, along with captain Leroy Cudjoe, who has yet to play this season after undergoing knee surgery.

Warrington boss Price was pleased with their Cup performance.

Winger Josh Charnley was at the heart of the 10-try rout at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, touching down four times as he passed 1,000 career points.

Centre Bryson Goodwin finished with a personal tally of 20 points as he claimed a hat trick of tries and kicked four goals.

Price said: “It was a professional display as these can be awkward games against lower league opposition (Bradford).

“It was a testament to the character of the group that we replicated the game plan and stayed at it and it was a great opportunity for some of the young guys who have not had a great deal of game time.

“I’m happy with how relationships are getting built but there’s still a lot of improvement left in us.

“Our club has done quite well over recent years in the Challenge Cup and we have high expectations to do really well this year.

“Credit to Bradford, they are a well coached team under John Kear and they threw a lot at us early on and their fans who showed up were very passionate. It would be great for Bradford to get back on the map again after all the history and success they had in the past.”