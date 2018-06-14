Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are well over 8,500 free tickets for the game against Catalans Dragons – and the total is still going up!

People still have until Noon on Friday to get their tickets on line at www.giantsrl.com or at the stadium store.

Given only 2,151 turned up when the Giants were beaten by the same opposition in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, this #WelcomeWoolford project looks to have been a big success.

And people are being asked to turn up at least 30 minutes earlier than usual to ensure they are in their seats for the 7.45pm kick-off.

Fans have warmed to the offer from chairman Ken Davy of free admission for pre-booked tickets as the Giants welcome new head coach Simon Woolford for his first home Super League game.

The Giants, in fact, have won their last four Super League matches – including against Leeds Rhinos last time out – and another win against the French would protect their place in the top eight.

The Chairman commented: “I believe we all need to show as a town that we are all fully behind Simon Woolford and his plans to take this great club forward.

“I can think of nothing better to greet him on his first home Super League game than a huge crowd and a newly refurbished John Smith’s Stadium pitch.

“The free entry only applies until midday on Friday June 15, after which the price will be £10.

“We have done this in the past to great success and in all reality all we ask for as a club from the new supporter is their data by pre-booking the tickets ideally online via www.giantsrl.com or at the club shop here at the Stadium.

“Given the low season ticket pricing policy we implemented last year this fits perfectly for our marketing strategy and I am looking forward to a bumper take-up and a great evening.”