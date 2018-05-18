Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants’ Paul Clough has praise ringing in his ears as he prepares to make his 300th career appearance against Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend.

The 30-year-old forward – who has just signed a new contract to keep him at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2020 – is expected to keep his ever-present record at St James’ Park (3.15 Sunday).

And the former St Helens, Widnes and Bradford player has received messages of encouragement from home and abroad as rugby league people recognise his achievement.

Giants interim head coach Chris Thorman explained: “I’m really pleased for Cloughy.

“He’s one of those who keep their head down, goes about their business and doesn’t get a lot of acknowledgement – but we really appreciate him.

“His staff and peers really appreciate what he does on a day-to-day basis, he’s a fantastic professional.

“To play 300 games is a really great achievement and we acknowledged that with some messages from James Graham and James Roby to name but a few. Those boys think very highly of him.

“ He’ll lead the team out (on Sunday) and he really deserves it, he’s a great bloke.”

While it’s a special day for Clough, Thorman is well aware the Giants have chance to register a third successive win and pick up two vital points in their pursuit of the top eight.

Wakefield are on a revenge mission, having lost 24-14 to the Giants in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup only last week.

“We’ll definitely talk about Wakefield having a response and changing their squad, because they probably will,” explained Thorman.

“At the same time, if this group is on it and we do things together defensively, we execute our game plan, then I’m confident of another good performance.”

Thorman revealed the background to allowing Shannon Wakeman and Colton Roche to go out on loan to Dewsbury and York respectively.

“Shannon Wakeman has been injured with a couple of niggling injuries and what I’ve said to him is that he needs to train consistently in order to be available for selection,” said Thorman.

“He’s sort of trained one, missed one, trained one then missed one and I can’t reward that.

“People like Matty English train every day. Matty’s consistency in training is reflected in his performances, so that’s where Shannon is at and he’ll join Dewsbury on loan for the next month.

“Whilst he’s getting over those injuries he’ll play for Dewsbury over the next couple of weeks and I think that’s really important for him, because you can only do so much on the training field and he needs to play.

“Colton Roche too. He’s still learning, and he hasn’t played much Super League at all.

“He trains really well, has a fantastic attitude, but again he needs to play and so will spend the next month on loan at York.”