Chris Thorman has outlined exactly why Jared Simpson is taking over from Innes Senior on the Huddersfield Giants left wing against Warrington Wolves.

The 17-year-old Senior – twin brother of Louis – has stepped out of the Academy to score three Super League tries and catch the eye of late during the Huddersfield injury crisis.

But the Meltham lad, a product of Meltham All Blacks and Newsome Panthers who went to Honley High School, is being rested at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“Jared Simpson will play,” said Thorman, who has Jake Mamo returning at full back and Michael Lawrence available again for the pack.

“That means there is no Innes Senior this week, but I said at half time over at St Helens and also a full time, I feel sorry for Innes playing in the team as it is right now.

“Would it be good to play him with a Leroy Cudjoe, a Jermaine McGillvary and Jake Mamo – yes, it would be great.

“But you don’t really want to do is play young lads with other young lads – and that’s what we have had to do.

“We haven’t had any choice. I would have still done it, but we haven’t had any choice.”

Thorman believes this is the right time to take Senior – who has come through the Giants age-group teams – out of the firing line.

“He has played three or four games, back to back to back, and they’ve been energy-sapping games,” explained the boss, who is hoping Lee Gaskell will return as Danny Brough serves the second of a three-match suspension.

“He has played 80 minutes and made some significant contributions, but he is just ready for a rest and that’s what I am going to do with Innes, so Jared will play on that wing.”