Huddersfield Giants star Danny Brough has been banned for three matches following his sin-binning against Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup.

The experienced half-back was charged with dangerous contact and initially given a two-match penalty notice.

The 35-year-old was charged with a grade B offence, but the Giants decided to contest the ruling.

They lost, however, so Brough will sit out three games, starting at Leeds Rhinos on Friday night. He has also been fined £500 and he will forfeit a £500 bond.

before the hearing, head coach Simon Woolford explained: “We will go and roll the dice with Broughy.

“We feel we have a pretty good case, but you never know how they (the RFL disciplinary chiefs) are looking at it.

“We feel it was penalty sufficient. He’s had 10 minutes in the bin and now he’s facing a two-mathc suspension – we feel that’s quite a tough penalty.

“The tackle wasn’t so bad, so we will go and make our case and see what happens.”

Rhinos prop Anthony Mullally, the former Giants player, could also sit out Friday’s game at Headingley after he was given a one-match penalty notice for grade A raising a knee in a tackle.

Mullally missed two matches last month after being charged with illegal use of his knees in four separate incidents during Leeds’ cup victory at Widnes.

Giants duo Danial Smith and Sebastine Ikahihifo were both issued with cautions.