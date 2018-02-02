Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants chief Rick Stone believes Jake Mamo will need some time to find his feet in Super League 2018.

The Australian full-back made his competitive return to action after an eight-month absence following a serious foot injury in Thursday’s 38-12 opening-day defeat at Hull FC.

It proved a night to forget for the former Newcastle Knight as he came up with a couple of errors that led to tries for the opposition.

But Stone is prepared to forgive and forget, and knows it won’t be too long before Mamo re-discovers the form that made him such a big hit in his debut season.

“Jake would be the first to admit that the Hull game wasn’t his greatest,” said Stone.

“But I did say on the eve of it that I wasn’t expecting too much from him.

“Because he made such a positive impact when he first arrived, there was a high level of expectation placed on his shoulders when he came back into the side, which did put some added pressure on him.

“Given the serious nature of his injury, coming back and showing the same sort of form he was in when he got injured was never really going to happen.

“He’s clearly going to need a bit of time to make that happen again.

“But when he does, wev know what a big part he’s going to play for us.

“I’m sure we’ll see a totally different Jake Mamo in the next month or so, he just needs a bit of time.”