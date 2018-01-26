Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants wing star Jermaine McGillvary has admitted his head has been turned by interest from the NRL.

McGillvary, who scored seven tries in five matches in England’s run to the World Cup final down under, has been linked with a move to England coach Wayne Bennett’s Brisbane Broncos.

McGillvary has still has three years left on his contract with the Giants, but admits his head has been turned – though he has yet to field any direct interest from Australian clubs.

“It was the best time of my life, I absolutely loved it,” said the 29-year-old Huddersfield-born Giants product, who earned a place in the World XIII after the World Cup.

“I’m a home bird, I don’t really like travelling, but going to Australia and being out of my comfort zone changed my perspective on everything.

“I always said Australia was too far, but actually being there and experiencing the life, it made feel I could do that and I’d really enjoy it.

“And the kids and the family would enjoy it.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I’ve not heard from anyone but, if an opportunity did arise, I would definitely look at it seriously.”

McGillvary admits his age could count against him, but he insists he has plenty of years left in him after arriving late to rugby league.

“I still feel like I’m in my mid-twenties because I was a late starter,” he said.

“I made my debut when I was 22.

“I haven’t gone through all the tough pre-seasons and had all the operations that the other boys have had over the years. I feel in really good shape.”

Another of England’s World Cup heroes has also said he is being tempted to try his luck in the NRL.

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley, who burst onto the international scene in impressive fashion in 2017, is out of contract with his Super League club this year and says “it’s now or never” as he weighs up his options.

Newcastle, Parramatta, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra are among the clubs thought to be ready to give the 27-year-old Walmsley the chance to join his England World Cup teammates Gareth Widdop, James Graham, Elliott Whitehead, Josh Hodgson, Sam Burgess, Tom Burgess and Chris Heighington in the NRL.

“I think I’ve signed for about nine different clubs in the last six weeks,” said Walmsley.

“There has been a lot of interest but that’s as far as it’s gone so far.

“It’s all up in the air at the moment. I’ve got 12 months left at St Helens and there’s a lot of conversations to be had between now and then.

“It’s certainly something I’ve thought about and it’s something I’m open to but what I can say is, if I don’t do it now, I won’t ever do it.

“If I want to do it, it’s probably my last opportunity but that’s not to say it’s definitely going to happen. There’s a lot of things to take into account.”