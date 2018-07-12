Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We recently ran a questionnaire about HGSA.

Here are the main responses:

How satisfied are you with the job the HGSA are doing?

Fifty two people responded and 35 of them said they were very satisfied.

Fourteen said they were satisfied and one said it couldn’t be doing a better job.

One said they weren’t very satisfied and another one said they were not at all satisfied.

Would you recommend the HGSA to other fans?

Forty seven said they would and the other five said possibly.

In your opinion, what is the best thing the HGSA do?

The Legends Bar and running the Academy games, guest speaker and interaction with the Academy were listed.

So, too were: Run and promote the academy games, monthly meetings, promoting the youth teams, raising money for the youngsters, supporting the academy and baby giants.

Youth development fund raising, bringing Giants personnel to meet the fans (that way both sides learn the problems a pleasures of each other!).

Promoting the club at all levels, getting people behind the club and providing a link to the fans.

Bringing supporters together was also talked about, along with volunteering to do tasks that would cost the club money and trying to promote the club to new people.

Improving liaison with the club, arranging fundraising events for academy set-up and involvement with the grassroots and the way everything is portrayed to the members, with regular forums for fans: especially with coaches and staff.

Moving the pre-match get together to the Legends Bar, which we helped create, has been popular, along with our excellent website with good historical information.

Helping the club and putting our views to the board, organising away supporters’ trips and pre-match entertainment.

Giving supporters the opportunity to meet officials and players has been key, with interesting speakers, and our overall friendliness.

We are also keen to look after younger members of the rugby league community and Giants fans.

Full results of the questionnaire can be found on our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk

Forthcoming events:

Saturday July 28, Quiz Night in Legends Bar (£10 per team, entries to events@giantssupporters.co.uk

Tuesday August 7, Dave Woods (of BBC fame).

Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand (two course lunch, coach travel to and from the match, and your seat).