This year sees England play a series of games against New Zealand.

On Sunday November 11, the final, possibly deciding, match will be at Elland Road, Leeds, kick off at 3pm.

We have put together a package for you should you wish to join us. It will include a two-course lunch, coach travel to and from the match, and your seat.

The price is dependent upon where you choose to sit: Around the half way line, £55; Around the 20m line, £44; Top corner of the stand, £39.

A deposit of £20 is required to secure your place. Bring it to the Legends Bar tomorrow or to next month’s meeting at Turnbridge WMC.

One of our members, Janet Blackburn, has just had the all clear for her breast cancer – for the second time.

In order to say ‘Thank You’, she will be running in the Race For Life and is asking people to sponsor her by donating £1 – no more, no less, just a pound.

Janet comes along to our meetings at Turnbridge WMC so you can give it to her there. Alternatively give it to any committee member and we’ll pass it on.

Magic Weekend is almost upon us.

There are many of you who have not yet bought your tickets so get on down to the club and buy them!

You will want ones so that you can sit in the corner almost behind the sticks – where the Cowbell Army will be.

What an amazing response we are having for the Cricket and Family Fun Day at Honley Cricket Club on June 10.

There will be roundabouts, games for kiddies, the army’s assault course, ice cream, candyfloss in addition to over a dozen stalls for you to browse and spend money at.

In addition, if you have any Bric-A-Brac (not rubbish!) you would like to donate, please let us have it for our stall.

Should you not want to pay the £3 entry fee you can join our merry band of volunteers by sending an e-mail to Charlotte )charlieanne88@icloud.com).

We have discussed at length the forthcoming GDPR legislation and now have everything in place for May 27.

It does mean that we shall have to amend our Constitution, so we have called an Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday June 5, 7.30pm at Turnbridge WMC.

That is just before our guest, John Dutton, starts telling us about RLWC 2021 – which we shall refer to as the ‘Rugby World Cup’.

And finally, for those who knew our ex-committee member Paul Hulin, his final journey will be on Monday next.

If you can manage 10am at Huddersfield Crematorium go there in some Claret and Gold.

Keep checking the Google Calendar on our homepage (www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk) for all things Giants.