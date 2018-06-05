Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are hot in the running to sign Akuila Uate from Manly in the NRL.

The Fijian World Cup winger or centre, 30, could become head coach Simon Woolford’s first signing at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Woolford confirmed: “We are interested in talking to all good players who are keen to come from Australia and play in Super League.

“We have had quite a few discussions with Akuila and are well down the line, but nothing is over the line as yet.

“Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, he might commit to us, but there is a bit of work to do there.”

Uate has had a top career with Newcastle Knights and Manly, as well as gaining representative honours with both Australia and Fiji.

Woolford added: “There is quite a bit of interest from NRL clubs, but hopefully a decision will be announced later.

“He is still doing a good job for Manly, but he is being forced out by salary cap issues, which everyone knows about.

“There are a few clubs in Australia who would be looking to sign him for one year, so he needs to make that decision.

“Does he take another year or does he come over here for a couple.

“He has a young family, too, so it’s a big move for him, but by all reports he is open to coming over here and we are hopeful he decides to do just that.”