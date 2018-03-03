Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wakefield and St Helens are hoping for a let-up in the big freeze to enable them to continue their blazing starts to the Betfred Super League.

Saints’ home game against Salford and Wakefield’s derby with Huddersfield Giants both fell victim to the weather on Friday night but have been re-arranged for Sunday afternoon subject to further pitch inspections.

They are the only teams with 100 per cent records after the first three rounds and, despite Giants coach Rick Stone believing it will be a close match at Belle Vue, are expected to make the most of home advantage to keep their runs going.

Trinity have the chance to make history with a fourth successive victory, which would mark their best start to a season since they gained promotion to Super League in 1998.

Wakefield won their first three matches of the 2010 season under John Kear and, despite wins over Hull KR, Salford and Catalans Dragons, current head coach Chris Chester says he is looking for more improvement from his side.

“We’ve started okay, but I don’t think we’ve hit our straps yet with what we do with the ball,” Chester said.

“I think our execution has been off these first few weeks so we know we can play better. But, with three from three, we’re certainly happy with the start we’ve had.”

Most interest will centre on the wing duel between Huddersfield’s England international Jermaine McGillvary and Wakefield flier Tom Johnstone, who is being tipped for major honours.

“He’s an outstanding player,” McGillvary said. “From when I’ve seen him last season, he’s got everything. He’s quick, he’s strong and he’s that good that he could be playing for England now.

“He wouldn’t look out of place in an England shirt, that’s for sure, but it’s going to be a good battle this weekend.

“It’s always tough to play against him. I’ve played against him a couple of times now but to watch him play is very enjoyable. “

Meanwhile, St Helens coach Justin Holbrook is also not getting carried away by his side’s impressive start and believes Salford will pose a major threat.

“We know they are a good team,” Holbrook said. “They played well last week to beat Hull KR and did the week before too. They are a tough side to face and we understand that.

“We’ve made a good start and we’re happy with that but know there is a long way to go.”

Saints have a long way to go to match their best start to a Super League campaign. They won their first 12 matches both in the inaugural season in 1996 and also in 2006.