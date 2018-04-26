Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will target the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup clash against Wakefield Trinity as a real “freshener” for their season.

Interim head coach Chris Thorman feels the Giants can take impetus from doing well in the famous old knockout competition – and will encourage everyone at the club to buy into that theory.

“We actually highlighted this a few weeks ago, noting there would be no ‘easy beats’ in the sixth round,” explained Thorman.

“When I was listening to the draw on Radio 2, they kept coming out with Super League tie after Super League tie after Super League tie, and I was wondering who was left!

“We were last out and it it’s against Wakefield so we look forward to that. A home tie is just about all you can ask for.”

The Giants have still to confirm a date for the tie.

“We will have to look at that, because we are well aware Huddersfield Town are at home on Sunday, May 13,” added Thorman.

“Whether we play a midweek evening or something I’m not sure at this stage, but we will use the Challenge Cup as a bit of a freshener.

“At the end of the day, if you want to add the League Leaders Shield into this, there are three awards each season.

“There are two that people acknowledge more than most – coming from us, who won the League Leaders Shield a few years ago – and it’s the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup which are the two main things you want to go for.

“So with the Challenge Cup coming up, we have to have a real go at that this year.”