Giants key performers Ryan Hnichcliffe and Danny Brough will be given every opportunity to prove their fitness ahead of Sunday’s Super League showdown with Salford Red Devils at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Loose forward and former Melbourne Storm star Hinchcliffe (ribs) and influential half back Brough (hip) were both absentees from the 40-28 home defeat at the hands of Castleford Tigers in the last round.

However, interim coach Chris Thorman is hoping that they will be able to return to face the Red Devils.

“We have constantly been assessing Danny, but whether he makes it for Sunday we will have to see,” said Thorman.

“We will check on him on Saturday and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness.

“Danny is really positive and really wants to play.

“And I am hoping that Ryan will also be ready to play as he is the band aid that holds us together defensively.”

Still without a string of long-term casualties that include try-scoring full-back Jake Mamo, England international winger Jermaine McGillvary and club captain Leroy Cudjoe, there has been little respite on the injury front for Thorman despite having a full seven days to prepare for a match for the first time since he took the reins after Rick Stone was sacked as head coach.

“We have not really gained anything on the injury front,” said Thorman.

“I lost two of my second row forwards in the Castleford game with Michael Lawrence and Dale Ferguson both picking up hamstring injuries.

“They will not be available to play at the weekend.

“On the flip side we had a few players who were out with head knocks.

“We will have Kruise Leeming back for certain, Alex Mellor has also passed his test and comes into contention and we are waiting on Colton Roche, but we are confident he will also pass his test and be available to play.”

Having a few extra days has been a big bonus for the 37-year-old coach, who started his tenure with a 22-22 draw at home to Leeds Rhinos before defeats away to Catalans and then the Tigers in the last round.

“On the seven day turnarounds you can get a lot of work done and prepare as you should prepare,” explained Thorman.

“We can watch more video and we can also get in extra field sessions – which is absolutely what this team needs right now.

“The players can work on getting more consistency in training and we can get more into them in terms of fitness.

“We have probably been a bit under done in the past couple of games and all in all our preparation has been better, which hopefully will show with a better performance as we try to get the win we really need.

“And having a few people back has also helped as the more bodies we have on the training field the better we can prepare.”

