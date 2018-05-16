Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have been warned Wakefield Trinity are on a revenge mission at Magic Weekend.

The clubs meet again on Sunday, just over a week after the Giants beat their West Yorkshire rivals 24-14 in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

While the Giants are looking forward to a quarter-final meeting with Catalans Dragons at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, May 31, Wakefield are licking their wounds and determined to seek retribution at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Wingman Tom Johnstone says they are targeting two points against Chris Thorman’s Giants (it is still unclear whether new head coach Simon Woolford will have arrived in time from Australia to take charge).

“It is a big stage and hopefully that will bring out a big performance from us,” said the 22-year-old Johnstone.

“We did not enjoy being put out of the Challenge Cup, so we owe them one and we are looking for those two points and a good performance.”

Meanwhile, Widnes prop forward Gil Dudson has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the Betfred Super League club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old Wales international has made 83 appearances since joining the Vikings from Wigan three years ago but has played just twice this year due to injury.

Widnes coach Denis Betts said: “We are delighted that Gil has committed to Widnes Vikings for the coming years.

“Whilst we have some quality young players coming through, it’s important that we also retain our senior leaders too.

“Gil is one of the cornerstones of our pack, so it is very pleasing to receive this long-term commitment from him.

“Unfortunately, Gil missed the start of this season due to surgery and has been out recently with injury.

“As a team, we have sorely missed his presence during games this year. We are excited that we will have him back and performing at his best soon.”

Gil, who played for Wales in the 2013 World Cup, said: “I’m delighted to sign this new deal and I can’t wait to be a part of the Vikings for the coming three years.

“I’m into my fourth season now and I love what the club is all about and where we are heading.

“The aim for me now is to kick on after a frustrating 2018 so far with injuries. I am looking forward to getting back on the field with the boys very soon and helping the team to climb up the table.”

Widnes have also extended the loan period of Leeds centre Jimmy Keinhorst and handed forward Owen Farnworth a new three-year contract.

Meanwhile, Wales hooker Lloyd White, who missed 10 matches earlier in the season through injury, is facing a potential 12-week lay-off after damaging a pectoral muscle during last Friday’s cup defeat to Leeds.