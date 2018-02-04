Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Warrington coach Steve Price is taking positives out of their opening defeat to Leeds Rhinos as he prepares to take on Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night.

And Price is standing by his captain Chris Hill after he left his side’s opener early after his wife went into labour.

The Wolves were trailing 12-6 at half-time when Hill’s wife was rushed to hospital to deliver a baby girl - the couple’s fourth child.

Leeds never looked back after racing into a 12-0 lead thanks to tries from Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Ryan Hall and, although Australian centre Bryson Goodwin scored on his Wolves debut, Hall clinched their first away victory over Warrington since 2011.

New-look Warrington scored again through Tom Lineham two minutes from the end to give the Rhinos a fright and more encouragement for his new coach.

“It was a good starting point,” said Price. “It was most pleasing when, at 16-6, we showed a fair amount of resolve with our goalline defence.

“As I said all along, it was going to take time with our new combinations but there are a lot of positives.”

On Hill leaving the game, Price added: “I have never been in that situation but it is what it is.

“It was important Chris did the right thing. He made that decision and he had our support.”

“We will need to be better and our game management for the last 15 minutes was crazy but our overall performance was good,” he said.