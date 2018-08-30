Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are expecting to face a ferocious onslaught from Wakefield Trinity in their important Super 8s clash.

That’s the message from assistant coach Chris Thorman as the Claret and Gold bid for a seventh successive victory to maintain pressure on the top four placings.

Chris Chester’s Trinity are four points behind the Giants with five matches left, while the Giants are bidding to close on fourth-placed Warrington.

Thorman says that while the Giants are in great form, they are expecting no easy ride from Wakefield.

“This will be the fifth time we’ve faced Wakefield this year because we played them in pre-season,” explained Thorman.

“I know we’ve won the last three league games against them, so we know they will be coming here with a point to prove.

“They won’t want to go zero and four against a Huddersfield side who are their local rivals.”

Thorman added: “We are preparing for a really tough game because Wakefield pose some real offensive threat, even without David Fifita.

“You have a potent back five, from one to five, particularly the two centres – Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne. They carry the ball as well as any outside backs in the competition.

“Then you look at Jacob Miller, who has more try assists than anyone in Super League, plus Pauli Pauli in the pack, who can be as devastating as anybody carrying the ball as well.

“So we are well aware of their threats and we have done pretty well to handle them over the course of the season – but we are certainly not going to under-estimate Wakefield.”