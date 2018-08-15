Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So, Dean Hoyle and Huddersfield Town want to control the John Smith’s Stadium.

Since all that we know at the moment is what was reported in the Examiner we feel that we cannot comment on the situation at this stage.

All we can say is that “In Ken we trust”.

We rarely comment on the team’s performance – we leave that to the club and the Examiner.

However, we do feel that special mention should be made regarding last Friday’s match.

The rugby we played in the first half was absolutely scintillating.

If we’d been wearing amber & black the pundits would have been shouting from the rooftops “Classy Cas”!

What was exceptionally disappointing about the game was the reaction of the St Helens crowd when our players were down on the floor injured.

They booed in unison.

Totally unacceptable and, it must be said, most unlike St Helens.

Whilst on the subject of other clubs, special mention must be made of Halifax, or at least their Supporters Trust.

This season they have handed over £20,000 to the club so that they can run a reserve team.

We shall be giving a cheque to the Giants in a week or two – a substantial amount but, sadly, not as much as our counterparts down the road.

Whilst we, in effect, sponsor the academy teams, wouldn’t it be nice if we could enlarge our committee and list of volunteers so that we could raise more money.

Perhaps raise enough to have a Giants reserve side.

Our AGM is nearly upon us so please take time out to consider joining us so that we can do even more for the Claret & Gold.

To find out more either have a chat with one of us in the Legends Bar, see what’s involved at http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk/Forms/AGM%20Nominations.html

Or contact Dave Calverley (chairman@giantssupporters.co.uk or 07887 878 425).

Nomination and Wagstaff voting forms will be available at our next meeting at Turnbridge and in the Legends Bar. Both can be completed on our website.

Events: Tuesday September 4, Tony Smith [our ex-coach]; Tuesday October 2, AGM; Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand. If you have booked, the final balance is now payable.

Keep up-to-date via the calendar on our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk