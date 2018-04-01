Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants interim coach Chris Thorman has ammended his 19-man squad and now made four changes to face Catalans Dragons on Monday.

Scottish international forward Dale Ferguson is back in the squad , along with utility player Colton Roche and prop Matty English.

Also included is 17-year-old Innes Senior, with his twin brother Louis – who made an impressive debut against Leeds – being left out of the travelling party.

Left out are Adam Walne, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Hewitt _ who also had a debut against Leeds – and Senior.

Thorman is bidding to build on the excellent performance in the 22-22 draw with Leeds Rhinos.

Squad: Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Colton Roche, Matty English, Jared Simpson, Innes Senior.