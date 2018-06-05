Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Mamo is set for another lengthy stint on the sidelines with Huddersfield Giants.

The versatile 23-year-old suffered a left knee injury in the Challenge Cup defeat to Catalans Dragons similar to the one which is keeping out Ukuma Ta’ai.

Out-of-contract Mamo will definitely miss the trip to Leeds Rhinos on Friday night and could be out for six weeks.

“Jake has got a Grade 2 medial, so we are not expecting him back any time soon,” confirmed head coach Simon Woolford.

“It’s part and parcel of the game unfortunately, especially as Jake was starting to find his mojo in the centres and doing a really good job for the team.”

Mamo admits he is considering his future, so the injury has come at a bad time for player and club.

“It’s not great for Jake, the fact he is out for six weeks, because we know what he can bring to the squad,” added Woolford.

“Over the next few weeks we will get a gauge of what he wants to do, whether he wants to stay around or whether he wants to go back to Australia.

“It’s not ideal him being injured, but it’s not the end of the world for him either.”