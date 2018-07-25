Jake Wardle has been recalled to the Huddersfield Giants squad for Friday’s home Betfred Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity.
The 19-year-old, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Giants last month , replaces Jake Mamo in head coach Simon Woolford’s 19-man selection.
The Giants are bidding to round off the regular season in style after booking their top-eight place with a stunning 32-18 win at Castleford Tigers last time out.
After this match, it’s then the Super 8s, with play-off rugby determining who will go to the Grand Final.
Giants: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turne, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English, Wardle.