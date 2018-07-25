Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Wardle has been recalled to the Huddersfield Giants squad for Friday’s home Betfred Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity.

The 19-year-old, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Giants last month , replaces Jake Mamo in head coach Simon Woolford’s 19-man selection.

The Giants are bidding to round off the regular season in style after booking their top-eight place with a stunning 32-18 win at Castleford Tigers last time out.

After this match, it’s then the Super 8s, with play-off rugby determining who will go to the Grand Final.

Giants: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turne, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English, Wardle.