Jake Wardle had praise for Chris Thorman and the whole Huddersfield Giants team as the dust settled on his fantastic two-try Super League debut.

The 19-year-old was handed a first start and rewarded the interim head coach with some terrific finishing in the 28-18 home win over Widnes Vikings.

The Giants are expecting the arrival of new head coach Simon Woolford from Australia in the next few days in readiness for Friday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup clash against Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But, in the meantime, Wardle is delighted with his chance under interim head coach Thorman and spoke not only of his own delight, but also that of fellow debutant Ollie Russell (they came through the Academy together).

“It was a dream come true really for us both to get on the field,” said Wardle, brother of former Giant Joe.

“I know Ollie’s been working really hard, he’s a good player, and I’m glad he’s managed to fulfil his dream in making his debut.”

Thorman praised both his young charges and gave them every encouragement to believe in their ability.

“Chris Thorman told me to play my own game, don’t do anything different and keep doing what I’m doing,” explained Wardle.

“Chris just said he was pleased with the performance from everyone and, hopefully, it will stand us in good stead and help us pick up a few more wins.

“It felt amazing for me and Ollie to be mentioned in a team performance, but it was more about getting the win.

“It’s massive to me, for him to say that about me (that he can go on to become a really top player), but I still need to improve, so I need to crack on with training and try and prove myself in any way I can.

“Hopefully I train hard next week and get picked again.”

Wardle was voted man of the match against Widnes.

“It feels good. To get a few tries and Man of the Match is brilliant but, to be honest, it was more about the team performance,” he said.

“We had a good week on the training field and it showed.

“I was a bit surprised to get the call-up but at the same time I prepared myself just in case with all the injuries we’ve had.

“I prepared myself for the opportunity to come. The boys were really good and treated me well, they got me prepared for the game.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere at the game, I’ve never had anything quite like it to be honest.

“I have to give credit to everyone else. My half-backs were putting in kicks to the corners, and Jake Mamo as well, who allowed me to get up and get the ball.”

On the upcoming Cup clash, Wardle added: “Wakefield are a good side. We need to, again, prepare well and play well, and hopefully we’ll come out with another win.”