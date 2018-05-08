Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four days after making a memorable Super League debut, teenager Jake Wardle is facing a disciplinary hearing and ban of up to six matches.

The 19-year-old centre, who is the brother of Castleford and Scotland second rower Joe Wardle, scored two tries on his first senior appearance for Huddersfield to help them to a 28-18 victory over Widnes last Friday that lifted them off the foot of the table.

However, he was sin-binned for a dangerous throw on Widnes full-back Rhys Hanbury 12 minutes from time at the John Smith’s Stadium and has been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match-review panel.

Wardle is facing a Grade D offence, which carries a suspension of between four and six matches if found guilty, and will appear before a hearing tonight.

Meanwhile, Warrington prop Sita Akauola was issued with two cautions for making dangerous contact on opponents during his side’s 33-22 win at Leeds and the match-review panel issued a caution to St Helens front rower Kyle Amor for dangerous contact in his side’s win over Catalans Dragons.