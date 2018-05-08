Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Days after making a memorable Super League debut, teenager Jake Wardle has been handed a three-game ban and £250 fine.

The 19-year-old centre, who is the brother of Castleford and Scotland second rower Joe Wardle, scored two tries on his first senior appearance for Huddersfield to help them to a 28-18 victory over Widnes last Friday that lifted them off the foot of the table.

However, he was sin-binned for a dangerous throw on Widnes full-back Rhys Hanbury 12 minutes from time at the John Smith’s Stadium and was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match-review panel, who met tonight.

Wardle faced a Grade D offence.

He will miss the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup clash with Wakefield on Friday night at the John Smith’s Stadium, the Magic Weekend meeting with the same opposition up in Newcastle (Sunday, May 20) and the following match, in the Super League at Salford Red Devils on Friday, May 25.