Exciting teenage centre Jake Wardle has signed a two-year contract extension with Huddersfield Giants.

The 19-year-old flier, who burst on the Super League scene with two tries on debut against Widnes Vikings last month, will be hoping to further impress under new head coach Simon Woolford.

Wardle – younger brother of Castleford’s Joe – is a graduate of the Giants Academy and will now stay with the club through to 2020.

Having previously been dogged by injuries, highly-rated Wardle is delighted to have put pen to paper.

He said: “I felt I owed the club a bit for keeping me through all my injuries, as they could easily have let me go having had two years out injured.

“I’d like to repay the club by signing for another two years.

“It’s been massive for me being back playing rugby league and making my debut recently – and being back playing with the Academy has been amazing.”

Wardle’s tries against Widnes helped the Giants to a 28-18 win and whetted his appetite for more senior game time.

“I’ve managed to get a good relationship with Chris Thorman and Andy Kelly during my time here,” explained Wardle.

“They’ve massively influenced my career, so I’m looking forward to the next two years and progressing.

“Now I want to be able to get into the first team as much as I can and hopefully cement my own place in the team.”

Giants Head of Youth, Kelly, says it’s a good deal for both the Giants and the player.

“Jake has been with us from a very early age,” said Kelly.

“The promise that he had (back then) alerted other clubs to him and we fought really hard when he was 16 to get him into our Academy.

“Jake invested his time into us and we’ve invested time into him.

“He’s had a difficult period in the Academy, where injuries have blighted his chances to play, but we’ve seen very quickly this year his ability to play is still there and his outing with the first team was an exciting one.

“The club have done right to sign Jake up and if he can stay injury free and get consistency in appearances, then I can just see bright things in the future for him.”

The Academy are in action against City of Hull Under 19s at Lockwood Park on Saturday (2pm).

Kelly added: “I’m proud of all the Academy players, whether they progress to first-team football with the Giants or go off and find a different outlet, I’m always proud.

“They work really hard and when you see one of our Academy players become a Super League player with the Giants it just intensifies that pride.

“I think, like any Academy player, Jake has the opportunity to go on and establish himself – and the fruits of that labour are there for everyone to see.”