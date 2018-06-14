Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants star Jermaine McGillvary fully deserves his place in the England team, according to his new head coach.

McGillvary, 29, has been named in the 19-man squad to face New Zealand in Denver on Saturday June 23.

The winger was a stand-out performer for England during the World Cup scoring seven tries in six appearances.

After a spell out injured McGillvary returned to the Giants squad for the Challenge Cup clash against Wakefield Trinity in May and is now getting back to his best.

He has now been called up for the groundbreaking international at the Mile High Stadium and Giants head coach Simon Woolford is not surprised.

Woolford said: “He had a fantastic World Cup and thoroughly deserves his place.

“He has been pretty good for us since he came back from that long lay-off with the ankle and I think it was a foregone conclusion that he was going to be selected in that team.

“Hopefully he can go over there and play well and come back injury free.”

The coach is also hoping he can get more of his players into international sides.

He said: “The more players we can get into a representative type scenario is good for the club, good for the individual and it is some good recognition too.

“But first things first, we’ve got to make sure we get things right within our squad. We are all working hard together to achieve the same result and that is to stay in Super League. So far so good but we have to keep winning.”