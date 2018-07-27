Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Watch out for Darnell McIntosh and Adam O’Brien as Huddersfield Giants use the rest of this season to put down a marker for next.

Take that advice from Jermaine McGillvary, the England wingman who reckons the Claret and Gold duo are ready to flourish under new head coach Simon Woolford.

The 21-year-old McIntosh is looking to extend his try-scoring run to six matches against Wakefield Trinity, having got seven tries in his last five appearances, while O’Brien has been an impressive dictator of play at hooker in the Giants’ run to the Super 8s.

Asked who, of the Giants young players, can use the Super 8s to really push on, McGillvary answered: “No1 is Darnell McIntosh, who plays in my position and is a local lad as well. He is an outstanding player.

“He has come on leaps and bounds and if he can keep his head right – and he knows he can lose it at times – and keep level and putting in the performances consistently, like he has done recently, then he can go a very long way.”

He added: “Also, I think Adam O’Brien has been playing really well at No9.

“Kruise (Leeming) has not been playing recently, so Adam has had a lot of big minutes and he has taken on the role really well.

“I got the man-of-the-match in the last game (when he scored a hat trick against Castleford), but I thought Adam was man-of-the-match.

“He was pulling all the strings, he is as fit as a fiddle, his passes are always on the button and he both works hard and defends strongly.

“We have a good number of young lads coming through, but Darnell and Adam for me are the two who have stood out amazingly in recent games. Very impressive.”

So what does McGillvary reckon the Giants have to play for in the rest of the season?

“We have to repay people for the bad start we made, because we feel we have turned things around now and have to show what we are capable of,” said McGillvary.

“We can’t lay back and go through the motions – that would be unprofessional – we have to give it a real dig and put down a marker for next season.

“It will be really tough to make the top four because of the points difference, but we have to show some pride and build for next season.

“We have to improve next year and challenge for something, whether that’s the Challenge Cup or the Top four for the Grand Final, because the last couple of seasons haven’t been good enough.”