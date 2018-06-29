Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jermaine McGillvary is “full of confidence” and back in the Huddersfield Giants fold as they prepare to tackle Hull KR.

Head coach Simon Woolford says McGillvary, who has had ankle problems this season, has suffered no ill-effects from his trip to Denver with England and is raring to go at KCOM Craven Park.

McGillvary played on the wing as England chalked a 36-18 win in front of 19,320 at the Mile High Stadium last Saturday – playing at high altitude in Colorado.

He’s returned to Giants’s training both fit and in good spirits and Woolford says that’s massive for the team as they target a sixth successive Betfred Super League win.

“Jermaine has pulled through great after playing really well in the Test,” said Woolford, who confirmed there won’t be many changes from the side which beat Catalans Dragons 26-25 a fortnight ago.

“His ankle has come through really well, too, so that’s improving every week, and he has trained with us without any problem.

“He will be right for the captain’s run and he will be right for Friday night, which is a real positive for us.”

Woolford added of the man who won his 13th England cap in the USA: “Jermaine is a key part of our team and having played well and had a good win, he is full of confidence.

“Knowing that his ankle is coming through as well means he is better again, so Jermaine is one on the up.

“He’s been getting better and better each week since he’s been back and it’s a real plus having him in our team.

“He said it was tough playing at altitude (with England), but he’s certainly not been affected by it judging by the way he’s been around the group and what he’s been saying. He has come through pretty well.”

Danny Brough completes his three-match ban tonight with Ollie Russell set to continue in the halves.

McGillvary, meanwhile, will have noted England will host France at Leigh Sports Village this autumn in preparation for their three-Test series against New Zealand.

The warm-up match on October 17 will be England’s first game on home soil since the 2016 Four Nations.