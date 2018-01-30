Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jermaine McGillvary is fit and provides a massive boost for Huddersfield Giants as they kick off their Super League campaign at Hull FC on Thursday night.

The star England wingman had been a doubt because of a knee niggle , but he is included in Rick Stone’s 19-man squad for the trip to the KCom Stadium.

Unfortunately, prop Shannon Wakeman is ruled out alongside Leroy Cudjoe, Alex Mellor and Tom Symonds.

But new signing from Salford, Adam Walne, could make his debut at prop and Jake Mamo is all set to return at full-back in his first competitive first-team action since June last year.

Experienced Michael Lawrence will be captain as the Giants look to launch their season in style (7.45).

“Neither Jermaine McGillvary or Kruise Leeming have been able to have a trial in the pre-season fixtures," said Stone.

"Jez (Jermaine McGillvary) has probably carried a little knee injury that he had at the World Cup that we’ve been trying to bring him back to speed. He’s pretty good.

"Kruise had some bother in his Achilles and hasn’t played a trial match, which isn’t ideal for him, but he’s been training for a little bit now and I expect him to play."

Two former Giants players, Jake Connor and Josh Griffin, are included in the Hull FC squad.

Bureta Faraimo will get his first taste of Super League action, whilst the returning Mickey Paea is set for his first competitive hit-out since September.

New Hull FC captain Danny Houghton’s first competitive match as skipper will also be his 300th career appearance.

Dean Hadley, who spent 2017 on loan at Wakefield Trinity, impressed in pre-season and has been rewarded with a place in the Hull FC squad.

Giants squad: Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Dale Ferguson, Lee Gaskell, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Aaron Murphy, Adam O’Brien, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Ukuma Ta’ai, Jordan Turner, Adam Walne.

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Josh Bowden, Jake Connor, Jordan Abdull, Danny Washbrook, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Jansin Turgut, Masimbaashe Matongo.