Rick Stone believes an extra couple of weeks training instead of match action will enable Jermaine McGillvary to meet all expectations on his Huddersfield Giants return.

The 29-year-old England star is all set to play his first match since the World Cup final when St Helens visit the John Smith’s Stadium in Super League on Friday.

It’s a massive tonic for the squad and supporters to have the powerful wingman back on duty at club level, a point not lost on the head coach.

“It’s a big lift for sure,” said Stone, who also has Adam Walne available again after injury.

“Obviously, after what he did at the World Cup, everyone is looking for him to make his first appearance for the Giants this year.

“There’s a bit of expectation on Jerry (McGillvary) because he did play a great World Cup, but to be fair he’s been doing that for the Giants most of the time and most of the time I’ve been here.”

So is he fit and raring to go?

“He hasn’t played for a while, since early December and the World Cup final and it’s now nearly March, so it’s been a good couple of months,” answered Stone.

“A couple of extra weeks of training won’t have hurt him because after the World Cup in December he didn’t come back to resume training under January 5.

“So those extra couple of weeks will definitely have been beneficial in getting his body right and putting a few more miles in his legs, to hopefully make sure he stays healthy and robust for the rest of the year.”

So do we under-estimate how tough a tournament like the World Cup can be on a player?

“England played the Australians twice and those are intense games, like Origin matches,” said Stone.

“After the World Cup final, for someone like Cameron Smith to say it was one of the toughest matches he had played in – and he must have played 50 State of Origin matches, which are generally regarded as the toughest on the planet – then it’s testament to how tough those games were.

“Add in the travel that goes with that tournament and going out to Australia and New Zealand, then it will take plenty out of you both emotionally and physically.

“So it’s been a good recharge for Jerry to get back with the boys for a couple of weeks of full training and it’s been positive for the group.

“Jerry is feeling a bit more comfortable in himself and about getting out there and playing this week.”