Jermaine McGillvary says new head coach Simon Woolford is making “a massive impact” on Huddersfield Giants.

The 30-year-old wingman is ready to make a 200th Super League appearance against Wakefield Trinity knowing he needs two tries to reach 150 for the Claret and Gold.

He has 148 tries in 217 games for the club since 2010 and, having crossed for a hat trick in the 32-18 win at Castleford Tigers last time out, is further buoyed by his call-up to the England Elite Performance squad.

Having starred in the World Cup, McGillvary has pretty much seen it all, but he says he’s been mightily impressed by Woolford since he arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“He has been a massive influence, really,” said McGillvary of the Australian boss.

“While he can get angry, he’s a real calming figure and he has just stripped everything back and taught us again.

“He is the type of coach where, if you don’t think something is right, you can approach him and he doesn’t take it as a personal attack. He is wanting to improve and he’s wanting us to improve as well.

“It’s a good relationship he has with all the boys. Everyone just wants to fight for him, he is that sort of character.

“He is really passionate in the changing rooms and at training and everyone just wants to fight for him and do really well for him.

“No-one wants to let him down, and you can see that in our change in fortunes in our games, and in our defence especially.

“We were shipping 60-odd points a game but now we are showing some resilience and playing really well against top sides and getting results.”

McGillvary added: “He has brought a lot of things into our game, a lot of technical things and tactical things, but as a person I would say he is a really great bloke and everyone wants to fight for him and play for him.”

McGillvary says he, personally, has flourished again since Woolford arrived.

“He has put a lot of trust in me, being a senior player, and just lets me go out and play,” he revealed.

“He has been really caring, because I have suffered a lot of injuries this season and he has given me a lot of time to do the right things.

“When it comes to game day he has had the faith to play me and I think I have repayed him in that sense.

“He has probably wrapped me in cotton wool a bit since he has been here, but the way he has treated me has been really good and I respect that, because I feel I haven’t really had that in a long while.

“From what I have done, I don’t think I’ve really had that respect – not from the outside, but from the inside – and he’s brought that back. If I feel that as a player, I will fight even more for you.”