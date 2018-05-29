Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds may be down in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup so far this season but the appetite for a trip to Wembley is stronger than ever in France, according to Catalans Dragons winger Jodie Broughton.

Broughton returns to his former club Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night for an intriguing quarter-final clash at the John Smith’s Stadium, and he reckons a victory would see them dancing in the streets of Perpignan.

“I don’t know what it is over here, but the fans seem to see the cup final as more important than a Grand Final,” said Broughton, the 30-year-old who played 33 games for the Giants in 2014-15.

“Ever since I’ve come here, French people seem to go on about Wembley as opposed to Old Trafford.

“There’s even a pub in Canet (a seaside resort near Perpignan) that’s called The Wembley.

“I know a lot of the Catalans fans go to the cup final every year, regardless of who’s playing and of course they were in the final themselves in 2007 when they lost to St Helens.

“We face a big hurdle on Thursday but if we can progress into the semis it would do wonders for the morale of the Dragons.”

The Catalans club are arranging a special “soiree” evening at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Thursday night, where fans will be able to watch live coverage of the cup clash and organisers are predicting a large turnout of supporters.

Broughton is expecting a strong challenge from the Giants, especially now club captain Leroy Cudjoe has returned from injury and is available for selection.

“I’m good friends with Leroy and I spoke to him recently, he’s been out a long time but he’s back now,” said Broughton.

“He’s a player that you always fear. I don’t like facing him when he’s at centre because he’s got devastating footwork.

“I’m really glad for him that he’s back but he’s a difficult man to stop.

“And there’s Jermaine McGilvary who everybody knows is up there with the three best wingers in the world. Fortunately wingers don’t have to tackle each other that often so I leave it up to the middles to deal with Jermaine.

“They’ve got some real talent there but have struggled recently. When I was there (2014-15) we were a top three or four side, always competing for the play-offs.

“The year after I left it seemed to fall apart with Luke Robinson having to retire, Scott Grix, Eorl Crabtree and Brett Ferres all leaving.

“Add to that, Craig Huby was out for a full year and it really affected them. They’ve never really recovered and managed to get the personnel back. But they’re still a good side and we’re expecting it to be tough.”