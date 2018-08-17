Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Rankin says one glance at the Super 8s table emphasises the need for Huddersfield Giants to take every single opportunity possible in the play-offs.

A former Hull FC player, the 26-year-old from Australia’s Gold Coast goes up against his old teammates at the John Smith’s Stadium determined not to lose intensity from the Giants performances.

Ten wins from the last 11 outings have propelled Simon Woolford’s side to fifth in the competition and, should they win against Hull FC, they could be within four points of the top four because Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves play each other in this round of matches.

“It’s hard not to (look at the table) given we are probably relying on other results as well,” said Rankin, who joined the Giants from Wests Tigers last year and is performing well at full back.

“Hopefully, if we can do a job, it will bring us two points closer to one of those two (Cas or the Wolves), but obviously our For and Against isn’t the best throughout the year, so it’s a bit of a touch and go situation when it comes to that.

“All we can do is win games. If we continue to do that, then we will give ourselves a chance.

“We have to focus on ourselves and putting our best foot forward.”

Rankin says there will be some banter before the game – he is good friends with Hull FC’s Danny Houghton – and he has no plans to add to the £10 forfeit he already owes for being the last man into a try celebration.

“I owe just the one tenner and, unfortunately it came last week!” smiled Rankin.

“I shouldn’t really have to put in anything considering how much I run throughout the game, but I suppose I will have to give over the £10, if they can get it off me!

“Jermaine McGillvary owes £60 and he is the tightest man in the world, so you would think he would want to be first there (for the celebrations).”

Rankin is not surprised by the way the Giants have turned things around under Simon Woolford, but says they can’t take their eye off the prize against Hull FC, otherwise it could be disastrous.

“I always knew if we could get a full-strength side on the park we would be really dangerous,” he explained.

“Getting Leroy (Cudjoe) back, Jerry (McGillvary) back and the likes of Dale Ferguson, who has been outstanding since his return, it has made a difference, and just getting fitter as a group.

“We lacked a bit of fitness throughout that (bad) time with the World Cup and guys lacking pre-season time.

“We got to a stage in the year where we had to re-evaluate where we were and what we wanted to do – where we wanted to be as a team.

“And we stuck by that as a team, with credit to the coaching staff for diligently putting us through a programme they felt we needed at the time to get us to a point where we needed to be.”

So what of the challenge presented by the Black and Whites?

“I probably know them a little bit better than most and they can come out and blow teams off the park if they are given the opportunity,” he said.

“We have to respect the opposition, because what has happened before and what the form says doesn’t count.

“This is the Super 8s and anyone can pick off anyone. Teams are not in the top eight for nothing.”