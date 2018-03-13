Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has made just one change to the 19-man squad he selected for the 28-16 win at Widnes in the last round of Super League.

Centre Jordan Turner, who missed the success at the Halton Stadium after sustaining concussion in the previous round at Wakefield Trinity, returns.

Not included in the squad is back row forward Michael Lawrence who had been hoping to shake off a hamstring injury but has not made the cut.

Former Melbourne Storm star Ryan Hinchcliffe is free to play after his sin-binning at Widnes for a dangerous tackle was not put on a charge by the RFL disciplinary board.

However, the Giants are still without forward Daniel Smith, who is serving the second game of a two-match ban for a dangerous challenge in the 22-4 defeat at Wakefield.

Giants squad: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Ryan Hinchcliffe,

Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood