Huddersfield Giants just need to correct a few defensive fundamentals and they can turn their Super League season around.

That’s the view of versatile Jordan Turner, who slotted into the halves against Catalans with the enforced absence of Danny Brough.

Turner played alongside Jordan Rankin and, despite the 27-6 reversal at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, he enjoyed the experience.

But his focus now is on trying to pick up two points against Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

“When you are in a situation like ours, everyone comes up with a million different reasons why it’s not going well,” said the 29-year-old Turner, who joined the Giants from Canberra Raiders almost a year ago.

“I think from speaking to the senior boys and coaching staff, it’s just little things we are not getting quite right – fundamental things which we talk about from the video.

“These have a snowball effect and you get away from doing the basics, things you get taught as a kid.

“So I think we have to strip everything back, particularly defensively, and get a few things corrected which have really been hurting us.

“If we get those right, I’m sure we can turn things around.”

Turner is happy to play wherever interim head coach Chris Thorman wants him to and says the new boss has made a positive impact.

“Chris has tried to ruffle a few feathers and tried to get a reaction from the boys,” he said.

“It seemed to work against Leeds and then for some reason we didn’t come up with the goods against Catalans.

“Chris has been at the club a long time and the boys know what he is all about .

“I don’t know what the club are thinking, but if he were to get the job I’m sure everyone would be happy.

“At the moment, though, all we are concentrating on is trying to get those two points against Castleford.”

So what does he expect from the sixth-placed Tigers?

“They play a pretty expansive game and like their offloads,” he explained.

“They’ve got some good players and up until the mudbath against Warrington they’ve been playing really well this season.

“We’ve got another tough ask on our hands, but whatever team we put out will be more than capable of getting a result - we just have to do it.”

Turner says no-one can worry about injuries - you have to rely on and believe in the talent available for each game.

He is more than willing to continue in the halves if necessary.

“The result wasn’t what we wanted, but I really enjoyed being in the halves against Catalans, I always enjoy it,” said Turner.

“People probably don’t know it’s my natural position.

“I got shifted into the centres when I was a bit younger to fill a spot, and it sort of stuck.

“I did a bit of back-up in the halves at Canberra and also when I left Saints. I played the majority of 2016 in the halves and played some of the best rugby of my career, so I do enjoy it.

“I don’t know what Chris has got in his mind. I will play wherever he needs me to.

“I don’t think we are in the position where I can go to him and say ‘I’d like to stay in there’. It’s whatever he needs.”