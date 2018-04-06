Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Thorman says he’s had good communication with Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy since taking over as coach.

The 37-year-old former player and captain is, from today, being helped by former performance manager Mark Andrews as the injury-hit club prepare to take on Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Thorman says at this stage he’s been given no indication of how long he might be in charge.

“I’ve had good communications and conversations with Ken (Davy) and he supports me,” said Thorman.

“I have know Ken a long time now, it’s the same with Richard Thewlis (MD), and all I can do at the minute is go a game at a time – a day at a time really – and try and make this group better, regardless of who we have fit and who we don’t have fit.”

Thorman, who has been in charge against Leeds and Catalans, added: “I’ve enjoyed it.

“It’s very different being Head Coach compared to an Assistant, you can imprint your own philosophies on the team, not that I’ve had a great deal of time to do it because of the Easter period.

“I’ve had some acknowledgement from the group and I just think that if we can get some bodies back and stay healthy then we can go places – I honestly believe that.

“We’ve got a lot of good players missing but at the same time I’m aware of the situation and it’s really important that performances pick up.

“We did against Leeds and just dropped off against Catalans in the last 25 minutes, but we’re going to stay positive and will keep fighting our way through it, that’s all we can do.”