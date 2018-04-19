Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kruise Leeming is hoping to underline his return to full fitness with another strong performance and hopefully two Super League points against St Helens, writes Tom Stevens .

While Chris Thorman’s second-bottom side are looking to pull off a shock against the current leaders, Leeming – the only Giants player to feature in every match last season – can’t wait for the challenge of taking on Saints.

“It’s always good to go against the top teams because as a team you can see where you’re at, and I think we’re making massive strides at the moment,” said Leeming, who has had to overcome concussion protocols to return.

“ Chris Thorman has come in and changed things around and stuff is starting to click.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, though, because it’s a tough sport.”

Injuries have plagued the Giants this season and Leeming reckons it’s been hard to establish a consistent pattern and combinations.

Despite the difficult period, the 22-year-old hooker says their training is positive and there’s a determination to close a three-point gap on the top eight.

“Confidence is definitely growing in the squad,” said Leeming.

“It’s difficult to get confidence as a group when that group is constantly changing, but we’re starting to learn how to play with each other.

“We’ve got unlucky with injuries, but it’s not good to make excuses.

“We’re doing the best we can, and I think were making massive strides.”

Leeming has spent the majority of his playing career being coached by current interim head coach Thorman and thinks highly of one of his key mentors.

“He’s helped me massively from my academy days to now and being on the first team,” he commented.

“You can tell he really cares about the club and he really cares about being here.

“You can trust him, and I think if a player trusts a coach, you can normally get the job done.”

Back to fitness, Leeming is hoping to play a full part in helping the coach turn the season around.

“Hopefully we can start to get the results he deserves, because he puts a lot of time and effort into everything he does and he deserves the better performances out of us,” said the man who joined the Giants Scholarship programme from Siddal.

“We want to turn this season around for him.

Huddersfield Giants Under 19s Academy travel to face St Helens on Friday (5.15pm) at Blackbrook RLFC.

Luke Robinson’s side have been defeated only once this season and have recorded wins over Catalans Dragons, Widnes Vikings and Newcastle Thunder.