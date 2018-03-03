Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants’ utility back Lee Gaskell will be making a landmark appearance if the Super League clash with Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue goes ahead tomorrow (3pm).

The 27-year-old needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

Gaskell has played 30 games for the Giants since joining them from Bradford Bulls in 2017.

At Bradford he played 56 games between 2014-2016, and prior to that made 18 appearance for Salford in 2013.

The St Helens-born player started his career with 43 games for his hometown club between 2010-2013, and while with the Saints he also made two dual-registration appearances for Rochdale in 2013.

The derby clash is subject to a review by Trinity of their ground and the surrounding area, which was due to take place today.

Wakefield have called upon volunteers to help clear the ground of snow, with one of the major concerns being supporters being able to gain safe access to the stadium.

The postponement to tomorrow has handed both Giants head coach Rick Stone and his opposite number Chris Chester a little more time to prepare.

Stone’s only change to his 19 was to include youngster Sam Wood for the first time this season, while it was decided not to risk pack duo Tom Symonds and Adam Walne, the second rower is on his way back from knee surgery while the prop signed from Salford Red Devils in the close season has a medial ligament strain.

Chester has made three changes to his 19-man squad from the side that earned a 16-14 win against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan last time out.

Joe Arundel, Keegan Hirst and Jordan Crowther all come into contention replacing Justin Horo, Reece Lyne and the injured former Giants player Kyle Wood.

Chester said that the weather had not caused any disruption to his Trinity side and said: “We’ve had to shift some snow with some spades, but we have trained as usual up on Dewsbury’s 4G pitch and managed to get a team run done in prep for what we thought would be kick-off Friday.

“It doesn’t alter things much that the game is now Sunday. It’s good really as it’s given us an extra couple of days prep.”

Trinity go into the derby encounter with a 100 per cent record in Super League with three wins against Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons, but Chester sees plenty of room for improvement from his side.

“Our execution has been off these first few weeks, so we know we can play better,” he explained.

“But, with three from three, we’re certainly happy with the start we’ve had.

“We’ve four points more than this time last year, so we are happy in that respect.

“We’ve started okay, but I don’t think we’ve hit our straps yet with what we do with the ball.”

The Giants were beaten 26-12 at home by St Helens in their last outing, having been beaten at Hull FC on the season’s opening night before beating Warrington Wolves at home.

“I’ve watched quite a lot of their games this season and they had Saints camped down on their own line a hell of a lot last week,” said Chester.

“Huddersfield just couldn’t quite break their line, though.

“That’s probably credit to Saints’ defence, but they’ll be a little disappointed they didn’t make the most of the territory and that amount of good ball.

“They are a tough team to beat, though, and they’ll be in that top-eight at the end.”

RL FIXTURES

Today

Betfred Championship: Toulouse v Rochdale Hornets (4.0)

National Conference, Premier Division (2.30 unless stated): Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors (2.30), Hunslet Parkside v Normanton Knights, Kells v Rochdale Mayfield, Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers, West Hull v Siddal, Wigan St Patricks v Thatto Heath (4.30)

Tomorrow

Betfred Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Giants (3pm), St Helens v Salford Red Devils (4pm).

Betfred Championship (all 3.0): Barrow Raiders v Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs v Halifax, Leigh Centurions v Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield Eagles v London Broncos, Swinton Lions v Toronto Wolfpack

Betfred League One (all 3.0): Bradford Bulls v London Skolars, Coventry v York City Knights, Hunslet v Whitehaven, Newcastle Thunder v Keighley Cougars, Oldham Roughyeds v Hemel Stags, South Wales v Doncaster, Workington Town v Crusaders