Leeds Rhinos have some injury concerns ahead of their clash with Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

The teams meet at Headingley following the Giants' miserable Challenge Cup exit to Catalans Dragons in coach Simon Woolford's first match at the helm.

Brian McDermott’s Leeds side were 52-22 winners over Leigh Centurions in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-finals, but the win came at a price.

McDermott was left with three injury concerns as Matt Parcell was forced off midway through the first half with concussion while Carl Ablett and Jimmy Keinhorst also departed during the opening period.

The Rhinos coach revealed: “Parcell should be okay for next week but we think Ablett and Keinhorst have calf and hamstring tears respectively.

“I didn’t think Leigh played grubby. Derek Beaumont (Leigh owner) has just accosted me out there and reminded me they’re not that sort of team and I agree. Credit to them.

“It was a tough, solid performance from us and of course the early sending off would have affected Leigh. The dynamic changed dramatically, it made it an easier day for us. It was a sending off but I don’t think he meant to do it.”

Leigh coach Kieron Purtill admitted he could not defend Peter Mata’utia after the full-back was sent off.

Full-back Mata’utia made a dangerous lift on Rhinos hooker Parcell in the 10th minute and was given his marching orders by referee Chris Kendall before winger Matty Dawson followed suit for dissent in the closing stages.

Leigh had struck first through prop Nathan Mason’s close-range score but Brian McDermott’s side took control after Mata’utia’s sending off and led 40-12 at the break.

They ran in a total of nine tries to seal their place at the Macron Stadium in Bolton for the Challenge Cup semi-finals on August 5 as part of a historic double-header.

Leigh ran in a total of four tries through Mason, Drew Hutchison, Ben Crooks and Liam Hood but Purtill admitted his concern at their lack of discipline.

Centurions prop Jamie Acton and Leeds forward Brett Ferres were sinbinned during the second half and Purtill said of his side’s indiscipline: “It could be costly.

“A lot of frustration came out at the end because of the decisions and with how we played in the second half.

“It’s something we’ve worked really hard on as a group in the past few weeks and we’ve been pretty good in that area. In the big games coming up, we need to keep our composure.”

On the decision which resulted in Mata’utia being shown red, Purtill said: “Peter’s sending off had a big effect on the game but I’ve no complaints with the decision.

“Peter has been fantastic for us all season and he hasn’t got a nasty bone in him.

“He goes out to play the game how rugby league should be played and he doesn’t need me to say it was the wrong thing to do.

“He’s upset in there because he knows he’s let himself and the group down. We have to rally round him now.”