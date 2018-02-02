Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants fans travelled in optimistic mood for the Super League opener at Hull FC.

There were a good number of Claret and Gold faithful in a crowd of 13,704 at the KCom Stadium.

But they were ultimately very disappointed with a 38-12 defeat to the Airlie Birds, when a five-try blitz in the second half completely turned the match in Hull’s favour.

The Giants – who were without Jermaine McGillvary, who wasn’t quite fit following an ankle problem – had led with tries from Ryan Hinchcliffe and Ukuma Ta’ai and were 12-10 to the good at half time.

But Fetuli Talanoa ended up with a hat trick for Hull FC – and Jake Connor was also on the scoresheet – as Lee Radford’s side romped away with it.

If you were one of the Giants fans who travelled, have a look at the gallery above and see if you were snapped by the Examiner’s photographer, John Rushworth.