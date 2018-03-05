Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There wasn’t much to cheer for the Huddersfield Giants fans who made the trip to Wakefield Trinity for the re-arranged Super League derby.

They watched Lee Gaskell score a try on his 150th career appearance, but their side suffered a 22-4 defeat which leaves them second bottom of the Super League table.

Wakefield and St Helens are the only teams left with 100% records after four matches of the season.

The Giants, meanwhile, face a battle to make the top eight and avoid the end of season survival struggle in the Middle 8s.

So were you one of the Giants fans at Belle Vue?

Have a look here and see if you made our gallery of fan pictures by Examiner photographer John Rushworth