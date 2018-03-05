There wasn’t much to cheer for the Huddersfield Giants fans who made the trip to Wakefield Trinity for the re-arranged Super League derby.

They watched Lee Gaskell score a try on his 150th career appearance, but their side suffered a 22-4 defeat which leaves them second bottom of the Super League table.

Wakefield and St Helens are the only teams left with 100% records after four matches of the season.

The Giants, meanwhile, face a battle to make the top eight and avoid the end of season survival struggle in the Middle 8s.

So were you one of the Giants fans at Belle Vue?

Have a look here and see if you made our gallery of fan pictures by Examiner photographer John Rushworth

Huddersfield Giants fans at Wakefield
