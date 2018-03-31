Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants interim coach Chris Thorman has made three changes in his 19-man squad to face Catalans Dragons on Monday.

Scottish international forward Dale Ferguson is back in the squad , along with utility player Colton Roche and prop Matty English.

Left out are Adam Walne, Tyler Dickinson and Sam Hewitt as Thorman bids to build on the excellent performance in the 22-22 draw with Leeds Rhinos.

Retaining his place is Louis Senior, the 17-year-old who made his debut against the Rhinos and whose twin brother Innes is also a Giant.

Squad: Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Colton Roche, Matty English, Jared Simpson, Louis Senior.