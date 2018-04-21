Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Ian Laybourn

Huddersfield Giants interim coach Chris Thorman accused his players of raising the white flag during their 66-4 trouncing by Betfred Super League leaders St Helens.

Saints ran in 12 tries against their injury-hit opponents , registering their biggest win over the Giants in the Super League era, to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

It leaves Huddersfield still without a win under Thorman and in deep trouble at the bottom end of the table, five points off the top eight, with a second relegation fight in three years looking inevitable.

Already without the suspended Danny Brough, Huddersfield lost Lee Gaskell and Seb Ikahihifo to injuries in training before kick-off to take the number of senior absentees to nine - but Thorman refused to look for excuses.

“If I said what I wanted to say, I’d probably regret it tomorrow in all honesty,” Thorman said. “Let’s just say I need to find people that are up for a fight because that’s what we’re in.

“We need to find people that are willing to put their gloves up and keep them up for 80 minutes.

“We knew it was going to be tough with where we’re at. There’s been loads of excuses being bandied about but we’re not going to go down that road.

“Regardless of the factors, you cannot give in in this sport and I thought far too many of them just gave in.

“And far too many of them showed that right now they are not up to it.

“This is the first day I’ve genuinely been disappointed with the effort.

“We were in a situation like this two years ago and what got us out of it were blokes who were willing to work harder than the people you play against.”

Thorman, who stepped into the hot seat following the sacking of Rick Stone a month ago, exonerated Aaron Murphy and Ryan Hinchcliffe from his wrath.

“I’m trying to think of anyone else who didn’t put the white flag up and I’m clutching,” he said.

“It was men against boys, wasn’t it? But I can’t blame the kids. We’ve got some serious soul-searching to do.”

Stand-off Jonny Lomax led the riot with a hat-trick of tries as St Helens bounced back emphatically from their surprise defeat at Wakefield.